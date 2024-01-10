7 drug peddlers held: Police

Srinagar: Seven alleged drug peddlers were arrested in separate incidents in Jammu and Kashmir and contraband substances were recovered from their possession, police said on Tuesday.
A police spokesman said that seven persons, including a non-local, were arrested in north Kashmir.
Five were arrested in Baramulla district and two were held in Kupwara district, he added.
Giving further details, the spokesman said the police intercepted a person identified as Adil Ashraf Khan, a resident of Pethseer Sopore in Baramulla district, at a checkpoint at Pethseer Crossing.
The spokesman said that Khan was arrested as 248 Spasmo Proxyvon Plus capsules were recovered from his possession during searches, adding various cases have been registered against him in 2020, 2021 and 2022 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
In another incident in Baramulla, the police intercepted a non-local identified as Arhan Khan, a resident of Gaukhana Kadim Uttar Pradesh, at present Kanthbagh Baramulla.
He was arrested as during searches 14 grams of brown sugar was recovered from his possession, the spokesman said.
In Handwara area of Kupwara district, the police intercepted a vehicle with two persons on board at a checkpoint at Chotipora.
