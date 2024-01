Jaipur:Polling for the Karanpur Assembly seat in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district began at 7 am on Friday, an official said.

Surendra Pal Singh TT, the BJP nominee from the seat, has already been sworn in as a minister in the newly-formed state cabinet.

“The polling in Karanpur began at 7 am. The polling will be held till 6 pm,” District Collector Anshdeep said.

