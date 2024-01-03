Amit Shah Reviews J&K’s Security Situation In Delhi

Says There’s Need For ‘Complete Elimination Of Terror Eco-System”

New Delhi: Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on the security situation of Jammu & Kashmir, in wake of recent attack in Poonch.

He instructed officials to strengthen counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir and stressed on the complete elimination of the ecosystem.

Advising security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Shah stressed that all due procedures should be adopted while conducting counter-terror operations.

The instructions were given at a high-level meeting held at the North Block here, during which the home minister reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, according to an official spokesperson.

“During the meeting, Amit Shah reviewed the area domination plan of security agencies in Jammu and Kashmir to eliminate the threat of terrorism,” reads an official statement.

While reviewing the functioning of the security grid and overall security scenario of Jammu and Kashmir, Shah instructed to strengthen the “counter-terrorism operations and need for complete elimination of terror eco-system,” the statement said.

“He also advised the security agencies for appropriate deployment in vulnerable areas,” he said, adding, “He reiterated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government will continue to adopt a zero- tolerance approach against terrorism.”

Union Home Minister stressed all due procedures should be adopted while dealing with counter- terror operations. Shah underlined the importance of further strengthening the local intelligence network.

“Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory for significant decline in terror related incidents, infiltration and improvement in law & order situation.”

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Chief of Army staff General Manoj Pande and top officials of intelligence and other security agencies attended the meeting.

The meeting came a fortnight after five soldiers were killed by militants in an ambush in Poonch district. A day after the December 21 attack, three civilians, aged between 27 and 42, were found dead after they were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning, sparking outrage.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army chief Pande had visited Poonch in the wake of these incidents.

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had announced compensation and jobs to the families of the dead civilians and said legal action on the matter has been initiated.

In the review meeting, the home minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and the Union Territory administration for significant decline in terror-related incidents, infiltration and improvement in law and order situation.

Sporadic violence continued in Jammu and Kashmir since the beginning of 2023.

Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi districts in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a series of encounters last year that left 54 persons, including 28 terrorists and 19 security personnel, dead, officials said.

The officials have ascribed the uptick in violence to “desperate attempts from across the border” to revive terrorism in the region.

While 31 persons, including 10 militants and 14 security personnel, were killed in Rajouri, 15 militants and five security personnel were killed in Poonch district. Three militants were killed in the Reasi district.

Most of the militants were killed while attempting to sneak into this side of the border, the officials said.

