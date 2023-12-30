Srinagar shines as runner-up in 17th UT Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Championship

Srinagar: The 17th UT Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Championship was recently held at Bhagwati Nagar Indoor Complex in Jammu from December 22 to 26, 2023. The championship witnessed the participation of 19 districts, 5 Khelo India Centers, and the J&K Police Team.

The event was a resounding success and provided a remarkable platform for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level within the state. District Srinagar displayed exceptional talent, securing an impressive medal tally of 22 gold, 8 silver, and 20 bronze medals.

The District Wushu Association of Srinagar extends heartfelt congratulations to all the players and coaches, namely Mr Mohammed Maqsood Rather, Mr. Owais Sarwar, Mr. Musaib Hamid, Mr. Irfan Ahmad Wani, Mr. Ajaz Hassan, and Mr. Rameez Ah Dar, for their phenomenal performance throughout the championship. Their dedication, hard work, and determination have brought immense pride to the district.

These outstanding achievements not only highlight the exceptional talent of Srinagar’s Wushu athletes but also reaffirm the district’s commitment to nurturing and promoting sportsmanship among its youth. The District Wushu Association of Srinagar commends their unwavering dedication and perseverance in the pursuit of excellence.

The success of the UT Jammu and Kashmir Wushu Championship serves as a testament to the passion and determination that exists in the region. The championship has not only allowed athletes to showcase their skills but has also paved the way for further opportunities and recognition on a wider stage.

The District Wushu Association of Srinagar also acknowledges the support of the Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council, the organizing committee, and all the volunteers who worked tirelessly to ensure the smooth running of the event.

The District Wushu Association Srinagar is a dedicated organization aimed at promoting and developing the sport of Wushu within the Srinagar district. Our mission is to foster talent, provide guidance, and create opportunities for athletes to excel at the local, national, and international levels.

