IGP chairs security cum crime review meeting in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, V. K Birdi-IPS, on Friday reviewed the security of the valley during a meeting held at Police Control Room Kashmir which was attended by senior officers of police & CAPF and Intelligence officers. Besides, crime scenario & over-all functioning of all districts of Kashmir Zone was also reviewed in the sidelines of the meeting, which was joined by the DIsG & district SSsP of Kashmir zone.

In a handout to GNS, the police said that on the onset of meeting the participating officers briefed IGP Kashmir about the overall security scenario with the primary focus to garner insights into the existing security challenges and to devise effective strategies to mitigate risks. The discussions encompassed various facets, including intelligence gathering, threat assessments, and emergency response protocols. The collaborative effort underscored the commitment of all stakeholders towards ensuring the safety and well-being of the citizens.

According to police spokesman, on the occasion, IGP Kashmir lauded the dedication and commitment exhibited by the all the senior officers in their roles. He actively engaged with the officers, delving into discussions about initiatives aimed at maintaining law and order, as well as anti-terrorist operations within the valley. Highlighting the importance of continued efforts and coordination among different forces on the ground, IGP Kashmir stressed that such collaboration is vital in maintaining peaceful atmosphere across the Valley.

Moreover, while taking crime review meeting of Kashmir Zone, IGP Kashmir stressed upon the participant officers to improve the quality of investigation of cases falling under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), Property attachment in UAPA cases, cases of terror financing, terror-related incidents, Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, narco-terror cases, detentions under the Public Safety Act (PSA), general crime cases etc. Besides, inquest proceedings, arrest of absconders and action taken under preventive measures were also reviewed. With regard to the UAPA cases, the IGP stressed for improving the quality and techniques of investigation to ensure the conviction rate in UAPA cases. He directed for designating nodal officers for following the required process of UAPA cases to ensure that cases are submitted for judicial determination within prescribed period.

The discussions encompassed various aspects of crime prevention, investigation techniques, and the implementation of proactive measures to curb emerging challenges. IGP Kashmir reiterated the Police commitment to transparency, accountability, and the swift resolution of cases to ensure justice and maintain the safety and well-being of the public.

The security cum crime review meeting was attended by DIG BSF Satyabrata Mukherjee, DIG (Adm) CRPF Dinesh Kumar, DIG CRPF (Ops) P K Mehra, Asst Director IB Srinagar Akhlesh Chandre, DIG SSB Imtiyaz Ismail Parry, DIG IR Kashmir Abdul Qayoom, DIG CID Altaf Ahmed Khan, DIG SKR Anantnag Rayees Mohammad Bhat, DIG NKR Shri Vivek Gupta, SSP Srinagar Shri Ashish Kumar Mishra, SSP PCR Kashmir Shoket Hussain Shah and GS 01 15 Corps Lt. Col PK Singh besides all other District SSsP of Kashmir Zone participated, reads the statement.(GNS)

