Police Orders Transfers & Postings of DySsP

Srinager :Department of Police on Friday ordered a reshuffle of Deputy Superintendents of Police with immediate effect.

In an order Zaheer Abbas, has been transferred from DySP SCRB to SDPO Nehru Park Srinagar, Mohd Irfan Khan from DySP PCR Jammu to SDPO Arnas, Owaise Rashid from DySP DAR Budgam to SDPO Bijbehara, Owais Ahmad Wani from DysP CIO Kulgam to SDPO Chrar-e-Shareef, Ajaz Ahmad from DySP PC Kupwara to SDPO Kokernag, Ashaq Hussain Dar from DySP Hqrs Anantnag to SDPO Zakura, Abdul Ghafoor from ZPHQ Kashmir to DySP DAR Awantipora, Bhupinder Kumar from DySP CID CI Jammu/Samba to SDPO Mendhar, Ajaz Ahmad from DySP DAR Reasi to SDPO Mahore, Javaid Ahmad Lone from DySP IR-11th Bn to DySP DAR Shopian, Ummer Rashied from DySP SSG (Under Transfer to Gurez) to DySP PC Handwara, Priyanka Kumari from DySP Ist Women Bn to DySP PC Jammu, Arif Hussain Malik from DySP PC Hattipora to DySP Hqrs Kulgam, Faizan Ali from DySP PC Dooru to SDPO Tangmarg and Rukhsana Chaudhary from DySP Crime Branch Jammu to DySP CID CIK Hqrs Srinagar.

Consequent to the orders, the officers, Hilal Khaliq Bhat (SP), Imtiyaz Ahmad Rather (SP), Shah Umar (SP), Ghulam Mohd Bhat (SP), Salim Jahangir Lone (SP), Showkat Ahmad Dar (SP), Mansha Beg (DySP) and Ishfaq Alam (DySP) shall report to ZPHQ Kashmir till their formal adjustment/posting.

By virtue of the orders, three DySsP Prithpal Singh, Chabbil Singh and Sheezan Bhat. (

