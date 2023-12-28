Intense Cold, Dense Fog Hits Normal Life In Kashmir

Srinagar: Severe cold wave conditions and foggy conditions continued to prevail in Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2.6°C against minus 3.0°C on previous night and it was 0.5°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Most parts of the Valley including Srinagar again saw fog, reducing visibility and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 3.2°C against minus 3.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 0.9°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 4.6°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 0.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.2°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 0.5°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 44.2°C against minus 3.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.7°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 2.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 7.6°C against 7.4°C on previous night, and it was above normal by 0.2°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of 1.2°C, Batote 4.7°C and Bhaderwah 1.8°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter which will end on January 30. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.

Weatherman has predicted generally cloudy weather with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches during 24 hours.

“Generally dry weather with moderate to dense fog over Central Kashmir, Plains of Baramulla, Ganderbal and Pulwama is expected till December 31,” the MeT official said.

He said from January 1-2, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with “light rain” at isolated places.” Generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at scattered places has been forecast on January 3-4. (GNS)

