Day 6: Search Op Continues In Poonch

Jammu: Security forces continued to carry out cordon and search operations for the sixth consecutive day on Tuesday to track down the militants behind the ambush that left four soldiers dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch last week, officials said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit ground zero on Wednesday with top Army and civilian officials monitoring the situation in Poonch in view of the attack which was followed by the death of three civilians in the area, official sources said.

Over 30 suspects have been questioned during the past few days and several of them have been released, they said.

“The cordon and search operation is going on,” a senior official said.

The official said that the operation includes sniffer dogs, surveillance equipment and aerial mechanisms. Additional forces have been deployed to plug seven infiltration routes amid area domination operations in the area, he said.

Operations are being carried out cautiously as there are dense forests, deep gorges and caves, official sources said.

Mobile internet services will remain suspended in Rajouri and Poonch for the fourth day in a row.

The defence minister is likely to visit the area on Wednesday and hold meetings with top commanders on the measures being taken to deal with the situation, they said.

His visit follows Chief of Army staff (CoAS) General Manoj Pande’s visit to ground zero in Poonch on Monday where he reviewed the anti-terrorist operation under way in Surankote and nearby Rajouri district’s Thanamandi forest belt.

General Pande asked security personnel to remain resolute and steadfast against all challenges.

