Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra: Director Sericulture, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS) presides over Mega Event at Town Hall Hajin

Bandipora: As part of the ongoing Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra campaign, Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (IAS), Director Sericulture department presides over a mega event at Town Hall Hajin which aimed to raise awareness among the local populace and saturate all government schemes.

The event also showcased stalls set up by various Government Departments and organizing of colourful cultural items by students and local youth.

During his speech, Director Sericulture stressed that the Prime Minister’s goal for the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra (VBSY) is to ensure that the rural masses are aware of the importance of government welfare initiatives, reach the unreached population, and facilitate their use.

He emphasized the revolutionary effect of VBSY in stimulating growth, encouraging participation in government initiatives, and reaching saturation under programs focused on the needs of citizens.

Shri Aijaz Bhat praised the beneficiaries and expressed satisfaction over the impact of PM’s schemes in remote areas. He also highlighted Jammu and Kashmir as a shining example of the success of Ayushman Bharat, which has reduced the out-of-pocket expenditure of the households for medical care.

Director Sericulture, along Additional District Development Commissioner Bandipora, Mohammad Ashraf Hakak and Additional Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Umar Shafi Pandit conducted a comprehensive inspection of stalls set up by various government departments.

These stalls showcased a wide array of schemes pertaining to agriculture, horticulture, health, animal husbandry, social welfare, handicraft, handloom, and other key sectors.

In every area of Bandipora district, the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is ongoing with the goal of reaching 100% saturation of beneficiaries under government supported flagship schemes.

The audience found resonance in a special message delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of the celebration of Viksit Bharat, an initiative that aims to promote growth and progress. A compilation of development movies that offered a thorough rundown of current and upcoming projects were exhibited at the event.

The program was attended by PRIs including Vice Chairperson DDC Bandipora, DDC Members, BDCs, PRIs, general public, local youth, prominent citizens and Government functionaries including ADDC Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, ADC Umar Shafi Pandit, ASP Bandipora Sandeep Bhat, ARTO/DIO Bilal Ahmad Mir, SDPO Sumbal Mir Abid, District Officers, Tehsildar Hajin, EO Hajin, BDO Hajin, AEO Hajin, BMO Hajin and others.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print