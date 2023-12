New Delhi: The government on Thursday moved three bills in the Rajya Sabha for consideration and passage to replace the colonial-era criminal laws.

Home Minister Amit Shah moved the motion for passage of the three redrafted bills — the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bills in Rajya Sabha.

The Lok Sabha had passed these bills on Wednesday.

