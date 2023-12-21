3 Soldiers killed, as many others injured in DKG area: Army

Srinagar: Three soldiers were killed and as many as three were injured in a militant attack in DKG area on Thursday, officials said.

They said that army retaliated after being attacked by the militants. “The troops were going to reinforce a joint operation against terrorists going on in the area since last evening,” they said.

“-An operation was being conducted in general area DKG(Dera ki Gali) , Thanamandi, Rajouri, since the night of 20 December 2023,” a defence ministry spokesperson based in Jammu said in a statement.

“At approximately 3:45 PM on 21 December , two army vehicles carrying troops were moving to the operational site, which were fired upon by the terrorist. The fire was immediately retaliated upon by own troops,” he said, adding, “In the ongoing operation, own troops sustained 3 fatal and 3 non fatal casualties.”

He said operations are in progress. “Further details are being ascertained.”

Meanwhile, officials said Thannamandi DKG Bufliaz road closed due to ongoing encounter. “As such all are informed to use BG – Jara wali Gali road to travel Srinagar or Poonch,” they added.

