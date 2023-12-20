Severe Cold Grips Kashmir, Minus 4.4°C In Srinagar

Srinagar: Severe cold wave conditions continued unabated in Jammu and Kashmir as Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.4°C on Wednesday.

A meteorological department official here said that today’s minimum temperature in Srinagar was down by 0.7°C from previous minus 3.7°C recorded on previous night and it was 2.7°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K, he said.

The severe cold conditions led to choking of water taps as well as freezing of water bodies at many places in Srinagar and other districts.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.0°C against minus 4.2°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 2.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.3°C against minus 6.9°C on the previous night (coldest so far this season) and it was 1.9°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 3.3°C against minus 3.1°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 1.4°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.5°C against minus 3.8°C on the previous night and it was 1.1°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 4.4°C against minus 6.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was 0.4°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 6.4°C against 5.7°C on previous night, and it was below normal by 2.5°C for the winter capital of J&K. Banihal recorded 5.4°C, Batote 5.0°C and Bhaderwah 1.4°C, he said.

MeT has predicted “generally mainly dry” and cold weather in J&K till December 22.

On December 23, he said, weather is expected to be generally cloudy with possibility of light snow over isolated higher reaches. From December 24-28, weather is expected to be generally dry. “Overall there is no significant weather activity till December 28”. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print