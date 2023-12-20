Govt orders delineation of land

Jammu: Revenue Department today issued directions for delineation of lands outside water course in the twin districts of Samba and Kathua. As per Govt Order No 207 JK Rev of 2023, delineation exercise has been carried out in 6 villages of the twin districts.
It is pertinent to mention that Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha had taken notice of the long pending demand of the people for delineation / demarcation of lands recorded as Gair Mumkin Khad and issued directions for taking up the delineation exercise. The process of delineation had gathered momentum after this directive.A detailed
Jammu: Revenue Department today issued directions for delineation of lands outside water course in the twin districts of Samba and Kathua. As per Govt Order No 207 JK Rev of 2023, delineation exercise has been carried out in 6 villages of the twin districts.