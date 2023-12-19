Kashmir shivers as night temp falls again

Srinagar’: Several areas of South Kashmir on Tuesday recorded the season’s coldest night as the mercury plummeted across the region.

After improvement in night temperature due to snowfall, the sub-zero temperature has once again been recorded at all the stations here.

Qazigund and Pahalgam in South Kashmir recorded the coldest night of season at minus 4.2 degree Celsius and 6.9 degree Celsius respectively.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 3.7 degree Celsius.

Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort has recorded a low of minus 6.6 degree Celsius.

In Kupwara, the mercury settled at minus 3.8 degree Celsius while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 3.1 degree Celsius—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print