Parliament security breach: Police seek details of deleted Facebook page, accounts of accused from Meta

New Delhi:Delhi Police has written to Meta to access social media accounts of the six accused arrested in the Parliament security breach case and details of the now-deleted Facebook page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club’, where they met each other, according to sources.

Police have also collected bank account details of all the accused to see if they received money from someone for executing the December 13 incident, police sources said on Monday.

Various Delhi Police teams approached family members of the accused on Sunday and collected details of their bank accounts. Bank pass books of Neelam Devi and Sagar Sharma were seized from their residences in Haryana’s Jind and Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow, respectively, the sources said.

