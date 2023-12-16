Police attaches properties of 2 drug peddlers

Poonch/Jammu: Police have attached property of two persons allegedly involved in drug peddling in Poonch district, an officer said on Thursday.

Police attached the property of accused Shakar Din, including a house of his in Degwar-Terwan village, for his involvement in drug peddling, they said.

A JCB excavator and tractor belonging to Mohd Yaseen, the other accused, were also seized in drug peddling, UAPA, and Explosive Substance Act, they said.

Duo open fire on two men over land dispute in Jammu, arrested

Jammu: Two men were arrested for allegedly opening fire on two others over a land dispute RS Pura border belt of Jammu district, officials said on Friday.

The two men who were injured in the incident were hospitalised and their condition is said to be stable, they said.

The accused went with their kin to stop Vijay Kumar and Suresh Kumar of Rangpur Sidhriya and Satowali from collecting fodder from a field in Filora village on Thursday evening, they said. After a heated exchange between the two sides, in a fit of anger, the accused opened fire on Vijay and Suresh resulting in injuries to them, officials said.

The injured were sent to a hospital and doctors said their condition is stable, they said.

Police said Tarseem and Onkar fled from the spot after the incident but were arrested later. Hunt to nab a third accused is on, they said.

Tarseem Singh and Onkar Singh and others have been booked by the police under sections related to attempt to murder, the Arms Act and other relevant charges. A pistol, 12-bore gun and bog knife has been recovered from them, officials said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print