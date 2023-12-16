Govt issues revised order to allow use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol in 2023-24

New Delhi: The food ministry has issued a fresh order reversing ban on the use of sugarcane juice for making ethanol and allowed utilisation of the juice as well as B-heavy molasses to produce the green fuel in the 2023-24 supply year.

The revised order comes days after the Centre on December 7 banned use of sugarcane juice and sugar syrup for the 2023-24 supply year (November-October) in an order to ensure adequate sugar supply in the domestic market and check prices.

In a directive issued to all sugar mills and distilleries, the ministry said the oil marketing companies (OMCs) will issue a “revised allocation” of “sugarcane juice and B heavy molasses-based ethanol” for the 2023-24 supply year to “each distillery”.

