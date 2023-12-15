IGP for zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic menace

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V. K Birdi visited Budgam and chaired a review meeting at DPO Budgam. IGP was accompanied with DIG CKR Srinagar Shri Sujit Kumar. SSP Budgam Shri Al-Tahir Geelani and other senior police officers of the district were present on the occasion.

The purpose of IGP’s visit was to oversee and improve the mechanisms related to security and crime in the district, a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, IGP gave utmost priority to overhauling the mechanism of security and crime in order to create a peaceful society. IGP emphasised the commitment of the police department to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community.

During the discussions, the IGP emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards narcotic menace and urged strict action against peddlers to combat the issue of drug trafficking and maintain law & order in the district.

Additionally, IGP Kashmir urged prompt resolution of pending cases, emphasizing the importance of investigations. He also stressed the need to strengthen police-public relations by adopting a public-centric approach and advocating service-oriented policing as such approach build trust and bridge the gap between the police and the public, ultimately fostering a safer and more harmonious community.

Birdi said that innovative mechanism needs to be followed to thwart the ill designs of anti-social elements. Synergy among the forces with better public cooperation and monitoring at different levels would yield better result of our efforts in maintaining peace in the region. He emphasised that people’s cooperation is must to make our efforts fruitful for which we have to strengthen police-public bonds at grass root level by addressing to public grievances.

Moreover, IGP Kashmir highlighted the need for a robust security grid and urged officers to enhance coordination among ground agencies. This proactive approach aims to strengthen the anti-terrorist grid, generate specific intelligence and intensify operations for peace and stability in the district.

