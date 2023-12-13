Skilling youth holds promise of bringing gainful employment: CS

JAMMU: Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo today reviewed the impact and outcomes of the schemes and projects of the Skill Development (SDD) and Science & Technology (S&T) Departments under implementation here in the UT.

While reviewing the working of SDD the Chief Secretary impressed upon the Department to have a close peek into the viability of courses offered by the skill imparting institutions of the UT. He asked for taking measures to improve the overall enrollment and placement of the students undergoing training there.

Dulloo observed that the skilling of youth holds the promise of bringing gainful employment to them. He made out that the relevant courses and rigorous training of the students could change the landscape of fetching them the desirable jobs. He asked for preparing these Institutes to be hubs of imparting right kind of skill sets which are in demand in the market bolstered with incubation and mentorship to safeguard the future of the students.

He even advised them to track the pass outs of these institutions for taking feedback from them besides studying the kind of challenges they face in securing employment for them. He also asked for carrying out a survey toknow about the skill gap between our population and the needs of industries out there.

The Chief Secretary took this occasion to ask the Department to work out a plan for optimal utilization of Centers of Excellence established here. He asked them to take full benefits from the schemes like PMKVY, STRIVE and SANKALP to make our youth and marginal groups skilled for their empowerment.

While remarking that skill development is basically about learning by doing the Chief Secretary asked about the status of labs besides the kind of machinery and instruments available in skill institutions for learning of students. He enquired about the faculty in position there besides the plans of the Department to upgrade the curriculum and quality manpower in these institutes.

In his presentation the Commissioner Secretary, SDD, Saurabh Bhagat informed the meeting about the achievements and schemes in progress in the Department. He made out that the Department is offering all services online to its enrolled students. He added that out of the intake capacity of 15638 in it is and 3500 in our polytechnics the Board of Technical Education (BOTE) is able to fill around 95% of them.

He further informed that the Department has established 2 Centers of Excellence at ITI Kathua and Budgam in collaboration with Industries imparting automobile related training to 800 trainees of 27 ITIs. Besides he revealed that a Centrally Sponsored Scheme STRIVE is implemented in 7 ITIs, VTIP in 2 it is, CIIIT scheme under polytechnic sector at Jammu and Baramulla for introducing Industry 4.0 here.

Regarding the working of Science & Technology (S&T) Department the Chief Secretary stressed on reserving more efforts for completing the solar energy projects under implementation in the UT. He called for providing right advice to Industries in shifting to solar power. He asked for having collaboration with PDD to complete the projects like PM KUSUM and Grid connected Solar Rooftop projects here.

The Commissioner Secretary informed the meeting about the status of these projects under implementation here. He informed that the 200 MW Jammu Solar City Mission involving 50000 households of the city is currently under implementation here.

Besides he revealed that for the promotion of Agriculture sector PM KUSUM for providing solar pumps to agriculturists is implemented by the S&T department. He said that 4000 solar pumps above 15 HP capacity are aimed by the Department to cover under it. Besides for general public JaKeGA has scheme for providing solar power units of varying capacities for use in domestic sector with provision of attractive subsidy on the same.

