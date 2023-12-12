History of J&K ‘heroes’ like Sherwani, Gen Zorawar to be part of school curriculum: LG Sinha

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that school curriculum in Jammu and Kashmir will include life journeys of local heroes while state owned Jammu University will set up a chair in memory of General Zorawar Singh.

Speaking after unveiling the bust of General Zorawar Singh outside General Zorwara Singh Auditorium in Jammu University, Sinha, said that the government has decided to set up a chair in memory of General Zorawar Singh in Jammu University.

The LG said this will inspire students & researchers to build a strong, prosperous J&K which was dreamt of by General Zorawar Singh.

The ceremony was organized by General Zorawar Singh Memorial Educational and Charitable Trust, to commemorate the ‘martyrdom’ day of General Zorawar Singh.

Lt Governor threw light on the life and military campaigns of General Zorawar Singh.

“He is the embodiment of India’s strength and self-confidence. His valour, discipline, and devotion towards duty is a testimony that for the brave, nothing is impossible and infinite possibilities open up for the warrior,” said the LG.

He added that General Zorawar Singh is an icon for generations because his name evokes a strong feeling of love, reverence and sacrifice for the motherland.

He said that it should be people’s collective endeavour to fully recognise his contribution and significance in India’s history.

“The historians, writers should pay attention to the historic accomplishment of true national hero, General Zorawar Singh and new generation must be reminded of his military campaigns in Ladakh, Baltistan, Tibet and immense contribution to the expansion of the Dogra Empire under Maharaja Gulab Singh ji,” he added.

Earlier, an another event organized by ex-servicemen league at Gen Zorwar Chowk, the LG said history of great personalities like General Zorawar Singh, Brigadier Rajinder Singh and Maqbool Sherwani will be taught in schools.

He said their life, courage, conquest is a lesson about patriotism, discipline, self-confidence & will inspire students to achieve the goal of making India a Developed Nation—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print