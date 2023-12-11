SC upholds validity of President’s order on Article 370

Srinagar, Dec 11: Eighty-six days after reserving the verdict and more than four years after abrogation of Article 370 of the constitution and bifurcation of the erstwhile state into Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, the Supreme Court of India on Monday upheld as valid the President’s order C.O. 272, allowing the Union to amend Article 370 without the recommendation of the Constituent Assembly.
