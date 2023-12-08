DSEJ announces winter vacation in phased manner from Dec-11

JAMMU, – Directorate of School Education Jammu (DSEJ) Friday announced winter vacations in winter zones in a phased manner from December-11 to February-29.

According to an order, DSEJ said that all government schools and recognised private schools upto Higher Secondary Level of winter zone of Jammu Division shall observe winter vacations.

DSEJ said that the classes upto 8th standard shall observe the vacations from December-11-2023 to February-29-2024 and the classes from 9th to 12th standard shall observe the vacations from December-18 to February-29 respectively.

The directorate further ordered that the Chief Education Officers shall ensure online classes for Class 10 and 12th through CRC’s. ﻿﻿

It also ordered that the teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on February-21 so that they remain available for making arrangements regarding preparation of ensuing examinations. ﻿﻿

“All teachers shall remain available on demand for any online guidance of students during vacation period,” it reads.

DSEJ said that if any default on part of the Head of the Schools or Teaching staff in observance of the instruction schedule shall attract strict action under rules.

