Sinha reviews progress of VBSY

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the progress of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, recruitment to various posts and status of institutionalised outreach programmes for bridging information and knowledge gap regarding government schemes and programmes across the UT of J&K.
The meeting was attended by Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Sh RR Swain, DGP; Sh Vijay Kumar, ADGP Law & Order; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Rajesh Sharma, Chairman JKSSB; Administrative Secretaries; Divisional Commissioners; DIGs; Deputy Commissioner, SPs, senior officials of Civil and Police Administration, in person and through virtual mode.
We must reach out to farmers, youth, women and deprived section of society to inform and educate them about government schemes and programmes. All the schemes should be saturated to realize Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat, the Lt Governor said.
He directed the senior officials to regularly assess and closely monitor the saturation of flagship schemes.
He instructed the Deputy Commissioners, SPs, and other concerned Departments to generate awareness about Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and other public outreach programmes of the government.
The Lt Governor also took stock of the preparations for upcoming examination of Panchayat Secretary and recruitment to various other posts by J&K Service Selection Board.
JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the progress of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, recruitment to various posts and status of institutionalised outreach programmes for bridging information and knowledge gap regarding government schemes and programmes across the UT of J&K.