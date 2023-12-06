Investors’ wealth rises by Rs 2.17 lakh crore in morning deals as markets scale new peaks

New Delhi: Investors turned wealthier by Rs 2.17 lakh crore on Wednesday, as benchmark indices raced to scale new peaks, lifted by gains in blue chip stocks on the back of strong institutional inflows.

Benchmark sensitive indices Sensex and Nifty touched record highs in initial trade on Wednesday, with Nifty nearing the psychologically-important level of 21,000.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 303.25 points, or 0.44 per cent, to a new record high of 69,599.39 in the morning trade. The broader index Nifty also climbed 100.05 points, or 0.48 per cent to hit its fresh lifetime high of 20,955.15.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print