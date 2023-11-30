VC IUST inaugurates Cricket Tournament

Awantipora: The Fourth Vice Chancellor’s Employees Cricket Tournament (Men) commenced today at the Islamic University of Science and Technology. The tournament, organized by Directorate of Sports and Physical Education IUST, was inaugurated by Prof. Shakil A. Romshoo, Vice Chancellor, IUST.
Addressing the gathering, Prof. Romshoo said that sports should form an integral part of the daily schedule. He said that fit human resources are productive in their work and directed the concerned to ensure provision of latest facilities in the gym and at other Sports facilities at the IUST etc. Prof. Naseer Iqbal, Registrar, IUST, commended the efforts of Directorate of Sports and Physical Education for organizing Sports activities regularly. Dr Hilal Assistant Director Sports welcomed the guests and introduced the teams.
The tournament witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including Prof. A. H. Moon (Dean Academic Affairs), Mr. Sameer Wazir (Finance Officer) deans, directors, and staff, alongside students and faculty.
