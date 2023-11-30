Atal Dulloo appointed chief secretary

Likely To Assume Charge Tomorrow

Jammu: Senior IAS officer Atal Dulloo has been appointed as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, replacing Arun Kumar Mehta who is due to superannuate at the end of this month.

Dulloo (57), a 1989-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre, has earlier served in various capacities in Jammu and Kashmir, including financial commissioner and additional chief secretary before his central deputation in July.

According to an order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Dulloo will assume charge as chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir from December 1.

“Consequent upon the superannuation of Arun Kumar Mehta, IAS on 30.11.2023 and on repatriation from central deputation, Atal Dulloo, IAS is hereby appointed as chief secretary, Jammu and Kashmir with effect from 01.12.2023 or from date of assumption of charge, whichever is later and until further orders,” the ministry said in an order on Wednesday.

On November 20, the Central government repatriated Dulloo to his UT cadre after working as secretary of the Department of Border Management under the Home Ministry.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Dulloo’s repatriation to his parent cadre at the request of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Dulloo, a B.Tech by qualification from Jammu and Kashmir, is a recipient of state award for meritorious public service on Republic Day in 2013 and silver medal for successfully conducting assembly elections in the erstwhile state in 1996.

