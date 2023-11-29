Mirwaiz urges masjid committees to exhibit caution while using hamaam

Srinagar: President of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq has expressed deep sorrow over the severe damage caused to Muhajir-e-Millat Masjid Sharif in Saraf Kadal area of Shahr-e-Khaas during the fire incident last night. He expressed solidarity with the local intizaamia of the masjid sharif.
Mirwaiz said that this is the second such incident in a week as just a couple of days ago, Bazar Masjid of Bohri Kadal was also damaged by a fire incident.
He urged the local management committees of the mosques to exhibit utmost caution while using hamaam for keeping warm in these winter days, saying such incidents are a cause for concern.
Meanwhile, on the instructions of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, a delegation of Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid went to Saraf Kadal and conveyed the concern and sympathy of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq over the damage to the mosque and expressed their solidarity with them.
