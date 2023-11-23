Admin considering phased winter vacation for schools

Srinagar: The administration is “seriously” considering winter vacation for schools in the valley in view of the minimum temperatures dropping below the freezing point over the last three days, a senior official said on Wednesday.

“I cannot say anything definitely till a formal announcement is made but we are seriously considering it (winter vacations) in phased manner. A proposal has been submitted in this regard (to the administration),” Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, V K Bhiduri told reporters here.

Bhiduri said while it is easy for the administration to announce winter vacations, it also has to ensure that the students do not suffer academically.

“We have to balance both things. The academic session of schools is planned and we have to figure in several things, including board examinations. The way the weather has changed, the government is considering this issue (winter vacation). A formal announcement will be made in a day or two,” he said.

The officials said schools are likely to be closed in a phased manner according to past practice.

“We may not close all the classes in one go. Maybe primary classes will be closed in the beginning, then middle level and later senior secondary classes. In all likelihood, the primary classes will continue only till the end of this week,” he said.

The minimum temperature in Kashmir valley has fallen significantly since Sunday night with the mercury in a freefall in Srinagar where the minimum temperature last night was minus 1.8 degrees Celsius two degrees below normal for this time of the year.

Over the last three days, dense fog has been witnessed early morning when children go to school.

Asked if the government has directed educational institutions to make heating arrangements, Bhiduri said the schools have been sensitized about this need.

“We cannot issue general instructions as some schools have good heating arrangements and some don’t. However, we have sensitised the schools about the issue,” he said.

Private Schools Association of Jammu and Kashmir has asked the government to consider announcing winter vacations for lower classes because of the cold wave conditions in the valley.

