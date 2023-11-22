Govt forms panels census of water bodies

Srinagar: The government has accorded sanction to constitution of Union Territory Level Steering Committee and District Level Coordination Committee(s), for conducting 7th Minor Irrigation Census, 2nd Census of Water Bodies, 1st Census of Major and Medium Irrigation Projects and 1st Census of Springs in Jammu and Kashmir.
The 14-member UT level committee is headed by Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K and its members include Administrative Secretary, Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Central), J&K, Deputy Director General, State Head NSSO, Government of India, Director General Economics and Statistics, J&K, Director, Rural Jammu/Kashmir Development Department, Director, Agriculture, Jammu/Kashmir, Director Command Area, Jammu/Kashmir, Director (Statistics) with Financial Commissioner (Revenue), J&K, Director, Central Water Commission, J&K, Chief Engineer, Irrigation & Flood Control, Jammu/Kashmir, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Jammu/Kashmir, Representative of Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources, Government of India and Representative of Western Regional Himalayan Center Jammu (National Institute Member of Hydrology).
