2 drug peddlers arrested: Police

Srinagar: Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Baramulla and Kulgam and recovered contraband substances from their possession.
In Baramulla, a police party of Police Post Palhallan headed by Incharge Police Post Palhallan under the supervision of SDPO Pattan at a checkpoint established at Ghat Palhallan intercepted a person identified as Ab Ahad Dar son of Khazir Mohammad resident of Ghat Palhallan Baramulla. During search, 1.5kgs of charas powder like contraband substance was recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.
In Kulgam, a team of Kulgam police led by SHO Police Station Behibagh under the supervision of DySP PC Hatipora Shri Aarif Hussain-JKPS recovered contraband substance & arrested a drug peddler during cordon & search operation at Munnad. The contraband substance which includes 106 Kgs of Poppy Straw like substance concealed in three (03) nylon bags, digital weighing machine and a grinder with 03 Jars has been recovered during the search operation of a residential house belonging to Feroz Ahmad Khan son of Ghulam Ahmad Khan resident of Munnad. The accused person has been shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been initiated.