Sinha For Promoting Values Of Self-Discipline

Srinagar: A delegation of J&K Bharat Scouts and Guides called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The Lt Governor lauded the cadets and officials for promoting the values of self-discipline, service and patriotism among youth and contributing to the national development.
The delegation also submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor on the promotion of Scouts & Guides activities in Universities and enhancing Admission quota of Scouts and Guides.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Coordination Committee of Presidents of Urban Local Bodies of Kashmir headed by its Chairman, Mohammad Iqbal Ahangar called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
The members of the delegation apprised the Lt Governor of various developmental issues in their respective areas.