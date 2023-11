Rajouri: A militant has been killed in an encounter that broke out in Guller Gabbar village of Rajouri district, officials said.

An official said that a cordon a search operation was launched in the area on today morning after information regarding suspicious moment.

He said that during the CASO, contact got established with the hiding terrorists.

The official said that in the ensuing gunfight one militant has been killed, while operation is going on—(KNO)

