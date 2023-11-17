Kulgam Encounter Day 02: Three LeT Militants Killed, Search Operation Underway

SRINAGAR’: Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants have been killed in a gunfight at Samno area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, an official said.

A senior police officer while confirming that three LeT militants have been killed, however their identity is yet to be ascertained while searches continue.

Yesterday, a joint team of Police and the army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

As the joint team of forces zeroed towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired on the joint team, which was retaliated, triggering off a gunfight.

The operation was suspended due to darkness in the area for precautionary measures and resumed this morning with the first light.(GNS)

