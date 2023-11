Rajouri: At least two persons are feared dead and several injured after a cab plunged into a gorge in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the vehicle on way to Thanamandi from Shahdra Sharif fell into gorge today afternoon.

He said that in the incident two persons are feared dead and several injured, who have been shifted to a nearby healthcare facility—(KNO)

