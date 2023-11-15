DGP hold security review meeting in Anantnag

‘Militant, OGW To Be Given Legal, Op Cognizance’

Srinagar: DGP, J&K R.R. Swain on Tuesday visited Anantnag and held a meeting with officers from Army, CRPF, BSF, a number of security agencies and officers and build personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

“The focus was on how to leverage each other’s strength and domain competence to enhance protection and security of common villagers and citizens,” a police spokesperson said.

He said different forces and agencies gave their assessment about the “strength, tactics and weakness of the Pakistan sponsored militants-separatist networks.”

“It was unanimously agreed upon by officers from different agencies and forces that there is an urgent need to connect to the common man and provide him an opportunity to be able to trust security force officers and voluntarily part with information,” he said, adding, “It was also decided that security forces shall enhance their capacity to operate with minimum collateral damage and inconvenience to the larger public.”

It was also decided that every recruitment to militant ranks as an active militant or as an OGW or as a hybrid sleeper cell militant shall be taken legal and operational cognizance, he said.

“It would be a matter of investigation as to who motivated him to join the terrorist gang, who provided arms ammunition, who motivated him, which school or Madrassa he was attending, who were his friends and teachers, who helped him in contacting handlers across, and which handler is responsible for pushing the youngster into the dark lanes of death and destruction,” he said.

A large number of officers underlined that the militant handlers and their proxies are committing serious “human rights violations by recruiting juveniles and sub adults.”

“It was also discussed that those who have not committed an act of violence or terror and show signs of having fallen prey to the conflict entrepreneurs shall be treated differently through programmes, specially designed to minimise their vulnerability and exploitability by terror gangsters”.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Law & Order (J&K) Shri Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir Shri V. K Bridi, IG KOS CRPF Shri G.K Verma Commender 1st Sector RR Shri PR Chauhan, DIG SKR Shri Rayees Mohammed Bhat, DIG CRPF OPS Anantnag Shri K.S Deswal, SSP Anantnag Shri Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP Awantipora Shri Aijaz Ahmad Zargar and other Police, CAPFs and Army officers.

