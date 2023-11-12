The integral role of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers in shaping the educational landscape of J&K

Articulated by Rabindranath Tagore, “A teacher cannot truly teach unless he is himself learning.” It means a teacher has to remain acquainted, updated, and in touch with the latest trends, techniques, methodology, pedagogical skills, etc.

The teaching profession is undoubtedly above all other professions, and it may not be wrong to call it the mother of all other professions. The way importance is attached to this profession, it would be absurd and insane to take it for granted. When a fresh teacher gets recruited, an induction training program for freshers is being conducted so that the recruitee gets acquainted with the new job and its demands. Moreover, he or she has to keep abreast of the latest syllabus in the concerned subject. After getting into this profession, the teacher undergoes different training programs from time to time, through different agencies like SCERT, DIET, and at times through NGOs like Pratham, etc. The motive of all these programs is to keep a teacher updated with innovative trends and techniques so that he or she may efficiently deliver the content at the grassroots level through relevant techniques and make the learner capable of achieving the set competencies. Furthermore, hard spots, if any, confronted during the teaching-learning process, are also recorded and taken up for review by the experts to reach their solution.

Moreover, the Department of Education always remains on its toes to equip teaching professionals with modern pedagogical skills and spends a huge chunk of money on these trainings. The teaching professionals entered the Education department through different processes, either through academic merit or through competitive examinations depending upon the policy in vogue.

Let me quote the example of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers who were recruited through a proper scheme depending upon their academic merit at the time of their recruitment. It means those who were recruited were the highest merit holders. No doubt, a certain chunk of teachers among them were 10+2 (as the minimum qualification required was 10+2), but till date, they have enhanced their qualifications and are now trained graduates or trained postgraduates, and a considerable number have qualified national and state-level competitive exams like NET, SET, GATE, besides having enhanced their pedagogical skills through different trainings received from time to time throughout their service. You hardly find any case of untrained teachers among this lot at this point in time.

One more category – general line teachers – got recruited either through SSRB on an academic merit basis prior to 2009 or through competitive exams post-2009 or through promotion from Lab Assistants to GLT. And in this case, also, those with 10+2 qualifications enhanced their academic as well as professional qualifications with the passage of time. Hence asserting that a particular community of teachers is a threat to the department is in no way justified; rather, it is conversely a threat to their self-esteem.

Rehbar-e-Taleem (ReT) teachers in Jammu and Kashmir have a significant impact on the education system of the region. In a challenging socio-political environment, these teachers serve as the backbone of the educational framework. They are instrumental in providing quality education, especially in remote and underserved areas where access to education is limited. ReT teachers bridge the educational gap by ensuring that children, including girls, have the opportunity to attend school and receive basic education.

These teachers play a vital role in fostering a positive learning environment, nurturing young minds, and instilling values of knowledge and tolerance. They contribute to curriculum implementation, help students develop essential skills, and facilitate a holistic approach to education. Moreover, ReT teachers promote community engagement by interacting with parents and local communities, raising awareness about the importance of education, and encouraging active participation in school activities.

In conflict-affected regions like Jammu and Kashmir, ReT teachers also serve as sources of stability and hope for the students, providing them with a sense of normalcy amidst challenging circumstances. By imparting education, these teachers contribute to building a more educated and enlightened society, paving the way for a better future in the region.

Pertinent to mention is that whatever assignments are being undertaken within or outside the department, you cannot ice that about 80 percent of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers are involved in such assignments. Be it Master trainers, Resource Persons, BLOs, District Nodal Officers, and Zonal Nodal Officers for various programs like cultural programs, CWSN-related programs, and many other administration-related assignments, you will always find these teachers at the forefront. Moreover, the services of these teachers are utilized on a deployment basis in Higher Secondary Schools for teaching 11th and 12th classes. It is a clear indication that they have immense expertise and professional skills to perform such tasks.

Let me talk about the foundational, preparatory, and middle-standard educational institutions. These Government Institutions have got about 90 percent of Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers. For the past two decades, these schools have shown a commendable increase in enrollment, and the quality of education has also improved a lot. The considerable amount of increase in the overall result percentage in board exams is the fruit of the hard work and dedication of these Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers who literally are involved at the grassroots level. In conclusion, Rehbar-e-Taleem teachers play a significant role in the overall educational setup. Their role in uplifting the standard of education in government-run institutions cannot be overlooked. Their expertise and skills in the teaching-learning process are highly commendable.

The writer can be reached at [email protected]

