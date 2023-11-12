DGP to meet people on 2nd, 4th Saturdays to address grievances

Srinagar: Director General of Police (DGP) R R Swain will hold two-hour public grievance meetings twice every month, police said on Saturday.

The Director General of Police (DGP) upon recognizing that numerous ordinary citizens have been visiting the Police Headquarters J&K, Jammu without prior appointments as grievance redressal seekers, and expressing concerns about the lack of clarity regarding procedures and the date and time to meet him, has taken a proactive step to address these issues.

To streamline the process and alleviate difficulties faced by the public, the DGP has decided to reserve two hours (1400 – 1600 hrs) on every 2nd and 4th Saturday of the month specifically for meeting individuals with grievances related to police administration.

In order to facilitate a smoother interaction, the DGP has requested that those seeking redressal come prepared with a written statement or application outlining their concerns. This step is aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the grievance redressal process, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Furthermore, the DGP emphasized that, ideally, complainants or redressal seekers should first approach junior officers in the concerned police units, as they possess the original mandate to address such grievances. Directly approaching the DGP without allowing the concerned officers in the field to address the issues is deemed an unhealthy practice for obvious reasons, the statement said.

As a result, priority will be given to individuals who have previously approached field police units, and yet their grievances remain unresolved, the DGP said.

Meanwhile, DGP R.R. Swain has extended Deepawali greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, all ranks of J&K Police and security forces, families of martyrs and police personnel.

In his message, the DGP said the Diwali festival symbolizes the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. He expressed hope that this joyous occasion brings happiness, peace and prosperity to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Praying for peace and prosperity of Jammu and Kashmir, on this festival of lights, Swain conveyed to all officers and field personnel that he wanted to meet and greet each one including the SPOs for their hard work and dedication.

Knowing well that it is not possible practically, the DGP said he would visit remote locations with the spirit of Deepawali in his heart, the festival of good over evil and address difficulties of officials on the spot, as well as of common citizens. We hope the festival of lights fills your hearts with joy, peace and happiness, the DGP said.

