Police arrest notorious drug peddler in Pulwama

Pulwama: Continuing its efforts to eradicate the menace of drugs from society, police have arrested a notorious drug peddler in Pulwama and recovered contraband substance and cash from his possession.

“A police party of Police Station Pulwama at a checkpoint established on Sirnoo Mooghama Road intercepted a vehicle (Tata Mobile) bearing registration number JK13F-6030 driven by Feroz Ahmad Rather son of Ghulam Mohd Rather resident of Karimabad Pulwama who after noticing police party tried to flee from the spot but was apprehended tactfully. During the search, 75 bottles of Codeine Phosphate and Cash amount of Rs 39,050 (proceeds of narcotics) were recovered from his possession. He has been arrested and the vehicle used in the commission of crime has also been seized,” police said in a statement.

Accordingly, a case vide FIR No. 301/2023 under relevant sections of law has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

“We urge the common masses that if you witness drug peddling or any other crime anywhere near you, feel free to contact nearest police establishment or dial 112. People are requested to cooperate with police in curbing the menace of drugs from the society. We reassure the community members that police will act tough against the criminals as per the law,” police said.

