DG BSF, Dir Agri visit IIKSTC Dussoo Pampore

Pulwama: The Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhury Mohammad Iqbal on Saturday held an interactive meeting with Director General BSF at India International Kashmir Saffron Trade Centre (IIKSTC) Dussoo Pampore.
Both officers visited different facilities at IIKSTC where they were briefed by the concerned technical experts.
On the occasion, Director Agriculture informed DG BSF regarding various steps taken by the department over the last few years for the promotion, development of this world famous heritage crop (saffron) of Kashmir. Director Agriculture also highlighted the modern facilities available at IIKSTC for the benefit of saffron growers. Increase in the prospects of Kashmir saffron at national, international levels after getting GI Tag was also discussed.
Speaking on the occasion, DG BSF appreciated the initiatives by the department for the overall promotion of saffron cultivation in Pampore and adjacent areas.
Earlier, both the dignitaries visited different saffron fields, held discussion with the saffron farmers and also took part in the saffron flower picking activities.
Chief Agriculture Officer Pulwama Mohammad Iqbal Khan, Administrator IIKSTC Shahnawaz Ahmad Shah, Senior officers from BSF were also present on the occasion.