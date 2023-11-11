Admin warns of sealing IVF Centres, Clinical in city

Srinagar: District Administration Srinagar Friday undertook a surprise inspection of various Clinical establishments operating in the City in order to ensure proper regulation and operationalization of Clinical Establishments in Srinagar District and contain the mushrooming of Clinics.

The inspection was carried out on the directions of the Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad to stop mushrooming growth of ill equipped pathological and microbiological laboratories and other clinical establishments lacking in infrastructure and technical expertise to ensure up to mark healthcare facilities to the patients in the District.

The inspection teams headed by Sub Divisional Magistrate East, Murtaza Ahmad and Sub Divisional Magistrate West, Primroze Bashir accompanied by District Health Officer, Dr Rubeena, Nodal Officer for Clinical Establishments, Dr Asifa, Zonal Medical Officers, Doctors from JLNM & Gousia Hospital, Officers from Legal Metrology, Health Department and other concerned.

During the scrutiny, the inspection team undertook a thorough inspection of various IVF Centres located at Bemina, Hyderpora, Lal Chowk, Rajbagh, Magarmal Bagh and Methen Bye pass during which the inspection teams found infirmities and deficiencies in some IVF centres. The centres were directed to complete their deficiencies and fulfill the criteria as per the medical codes and norms within weeks time failing which sealing orders will be issued against the violators.

In order prevent any overcharging for diagnostic/ tests at these centres, the rates of different pathologic tests were also checked.

Speaking regarding the drive, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad stressed on intensifying such inspections of the clinical establishments in Srinagar to ensure that such establishments are running according to laid down guidelines and regulations to the best satisfaction of the patients.

The DC urged the medical practitioners in the private sector, chemists, and druggists to strictly follow the guidelines, norms and medical ethics while discharging their professional duties and responsibilities.

He also asked the Health Department to conduct frequent inspections to ensure that the rules in vogue are followed in letter and spirit by these medical establishments.

“The patient care has to be given the top most priority”, the DC Srinagar added.

