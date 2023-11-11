3-Day Leave To PM Package Employees For Diwali

Srinagar: Government on Friday announced three day “Special Casual Leave” in favour of of PM Package/Migrant/Jammu based employees working in Kashmir Valley, for celebrating “Diwali” festival at Jammu.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the grant of three days Special Casual Leave on 11th, 13th & 14th of November, 2023 in favour of PM Package/Migrant/Jammu based employees working in Kashmir Valley, for celebrating “Diwali” festival at Jammu,” reads a government order issued here.
