IGP Calls For Transparent, Efficient Policing

Srinagar: IGP Kashmir V. K Birdi on Thursday called for transparent and efficient policing with coordination with all sister agencies in Kashmir Valley.
“An interactive meeting with DIG ranges and District SPs was held by newly joined IGP Kashmir V. K Birdi today in the afternoon,” a police spokesperson said. The district and range heads of Kashmir Zone, he said, were directed to focus on quality investigation in terror crimes and narco-terror related cases to dismantle terror ecosystem, he said.
“IGP Kashmir stressed upon the officers to ensure the improvement in overall working of Policing at Police Station and sub-divisional level with refinement in record building and investigation.”
He stressed upon the officers to make good public relations and focus on people sensitive policing. Addressing public grievances should be the top most priority of valley Police besides their operational and crime related commitments.
He stressed upon transparent and efficient policing with coordination with all sister agencies in the valley.
