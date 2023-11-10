Advanced skill training on vermicomposting technology begins at SKUAST-K

Srinagar: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir inaugurated a one-week advanced entrepreneurship development program on ‘Vermicomposting Technology: A Sustainable Livelihood option for Rural Farming Community of Kashmir’ at Wadura campus.

The skill program is organised by SKUAST-K’s Division of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Faculty of Agriculture, Wadura, under the sponsorship of Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Govt of India.

Head, Division of Basic Sciences and Humanities, Dr Mushtaq Malik emphasised the importance of such programs in fostering practical skills among youth, especially those who are unemployed. His introductory speech set the stage for an enriching and productive event.

Dr Malik Asif Aziz, Program Coordinator, discussed the primary objectives of the training program, which are to empower the youth with the skills required for successful vermicompost production. He said the program is aimed at equipping participants with practical knowledge that can be applied in entrepreneurial endeavours.

Former Director Research, SKUAST-K, Prof MY Zargar, who was the chief guest, emphasized the significance of vermicompost production in the agricultural landscape and encouraged the trainees to make the most of this opportunity. Dr Rihana Habib Kanth, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, assured the trainees of her personal commitment to support and guide them, offering one-to-one interactions to help them implement the skills they gained during the training program.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print