Meta advertisers to disclose digitally-altered image, video on social, political issues

New Delhi: In a move to check deep fakes, social media giant Meta on Wednesday announced a new rule that mandates advertisers on its platform to disclose about digitally-created or altered photorealistic images or videos on social issue, electoral, or political advertisements.

The rules around digitally-modified advertisement will begin to roll out globally from new year onward, the social media firm said in a blog.

“We’re announcing a new policy to help people understand when a social issue, election, or political advertisement on Facebook or Instagram has been digitally created or altered, including through the use of AI. This policy will go into effect in the new year and will be required globally,” the blog said.

