Govt formally launches ‘Bharat Atta’ at subsidised rate of Rs 27.50/kg to give relief to consumers

New Delhi: Ahead of Diwali festival, the Centre on Monday formally launched the sale of wheat flour at a subsidised rate of Rs 27.50 per kg under the brand name ‘Bharat Atta’ across the country to provide relief to consumers from high prices.

‘Bharat Atta’ will be sold through cooperatives NAFED, NCCF and Kendriya Bhandar via 800 mobile vans and 2,000-odd outlets spread across the country.

The subsidised rate is lower than the prevailing market rate of Rs 36-70 per kg, depending on the quality and location.

