Encourage people against usage of crude electric devices: Div Com to DCs

Srinagar: The usage of crude electric devices by unscrupulous people is causing huge loss of electricity which also leads to interruption in regular power supply, remarked Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, in a meeting here, today.

He enjoined upon Deputy Commissioners to sensitise people about disadvantages of usage of crude electronic appliances.

He said that appropriate action should be taken against misuse of electricity, hooking and power theft.

He maintained that to protect transformers from damage and costly gadgets at the receiving stations, a campaign must be started to educate general public about heavy cost of unethical power consumption.

Meanwhile, he appealed people to cooperate with the administration in ensuring regular power supply as per the published scheduled.

Div Com also reviewed completion of various projects under different schemes, plans and projects in all districts and impressed upon DCs to achieve given targets for this financial year.

Besides, he instructed DCs to expedite the works at Tourist Spots to keep these places functional during the winters as huge number of visitors flock to these destinations.

Also, Div Com emphasized upon DCs to focus on deliverables and quality disposal of grievances in their respective districts.

Further, he directed DCs to make strenuous efforts to increase the number of drug free panchayats. He instructed them to engage Numberdars and Chowkidars in programmes, activities and Nasha Mukhat Bharat campaigns.

