CRPF Holds Annual Training Conference In Delhi

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) held an annual training conference on Friday in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen.
The implementation of the training network, the possibility of integration of artificial intelligence and information technology for smart training, and aligning the training curriculum with operational challenges across diverse theatres and dimensions of internal security were some of the aspects discussed in the meeting.
CRPF DG underscored the pivotal role of training in the preparation of an operationally oriented force like the CRPF– about 3.5 lakh personnel force responsible for providing internal security in naxal-affected states and Jammu and Kashmir.
Thaosen, while welcoming the senior officers and heads of training institutions, enjoined upon them to revisit the approach and content of training keeping in mind the generational change, scientific advancements and operational requirements.
He also highlighted the diversity of responsibilities and challenges CRPF faces, making it among the world’s most versatile forces.
On the occasion, CRPF DG unveiled a document on “Training Policy and an updated “Handbook of Ceremonies.”
He stressed the need for continuous updating and the incorporation of contemporary technology to ensure that the training ecosystem caters to the ever-evolving needs and operational requirements of the force.
