Rains lash plains, snowfall on higher reaches in Valley

No Significant Weather Activity Likely Till November 10: MeT

Srinagar: The famous ski resort of Gulmarg and other areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday, while the plains were lashed by rains, meteorological officials said here.

They said the higher reaches of Sonamarg, Zojila axis, Gurez and some other parts of the Valley also reported fresh snowfall.

The Met said the weather would mainly stay dry from Friday.

From November 7-8, the weather would remain fairly to generally cloudy with light snow over isolated higher reaches, it added.

The Met said it would be generally cloudy with light rain or snow over a few higher reaches from November 9-10.

Overall, no significant weather activity is likely to take place till November 10, it said.

Razdan Top in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district received a fresh episode of light snowfall late at night, while lower areas experienced light rain showers, according to sources. Kashmir weather expert Faizan Arif suggests that, owing to a very weak Western disturbance, there may be sporadic occurrences of light rain or snow in a few areas today, particularly in certain parts of north Kashmir.

In the Kashmir plains, the minimum temperature is expected to range from 2 to 5°C, with maximum temperatures hovering around 20-22°C. The recorded minimum temperature in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was 6.7°C on Thursday, followed by Qazigund at 4.0°C, Pahalgam at 2.8°C, Kupwara at 8.5°C, Kokernag at 6.5°C, and Gulmarg at 3.9°C, as reported by the Meteorological Centre.

