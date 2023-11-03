Apple has low share in a large market, lot of headroom there: Apple CEO Tim Cook on India

New Yor: Describing India as a “major focus” for Apple, CEO Tim Cook has said the tech giant has a “low share” in the country’s large market and there is a “lot of headroom” and “positives” there for the company.

“We had an all-time revenue record in India. We grew very strong double-digits. It’s an incredibly exciting market for us and a major focus of ours,” Cook said Thursday during Apple’s Q4 2023 earnings conference call.

He added that Apple has a “low share in a large market, and so it would seem there’s a lot of headroom there.” Cook was responding to a question on momentum in India and growth opportunity in hardware units.

