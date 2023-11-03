Elderly man dies after being hit by load carrier in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: An elderly man was killed after being hit by a load carrier in central Kashmir Ganderbal district on Friday, officials said.

An official said that the man was trying to board a bus when load carrier hit him in Wusan area today, resulting in grievous injuries to him.

He said that the man was shifted to PHC Wusan, where from he was referred to SKIMS Soura for further treatment, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh (80) of Wassun Ganderbal—(KNO)

